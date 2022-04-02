Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

UNP stock traded down $13.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,366,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,555. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.36 and its 200-day moving average is $241.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

