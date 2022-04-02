Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.3% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,034,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,580,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

