Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,520,000. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 721,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $13,244,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,311,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,843,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

