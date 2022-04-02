Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,975,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $68.86.

