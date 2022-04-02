Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNTV stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.86. 1,272,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,476. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

