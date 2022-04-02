Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Shares of MPWR traded down $22.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $463.60. 635,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,114. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.80.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

