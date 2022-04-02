Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Cut by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.33. 657,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $299.68 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.19 and a 200-day moving average of $361.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.23.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.