Morgan Stanley Lowers Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $26.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KIM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of KIM opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

