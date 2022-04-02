Morgan Stanley Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $62.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.