Morgan Stanley Trims Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Target Price to GBX 225

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLFPF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 245 ($3.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.33.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

