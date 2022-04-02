MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 11,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,162,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,150,000 after purchasing an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,480. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.