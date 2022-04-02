Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Mpac Group stock remained flat at $GBX 520 ($6.81) during mid-day trading on Friday. 82,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,000. Mpac Group has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.72). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 516.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 531.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.89 million and a P/E ratio of 13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

About Mpac Group (Get Rating)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

