Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Mpac Group stock remained flat at $GBX 520 ($6.81) during mid-day trading on Friday. 82,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,000. Mpac Group has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.72). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 516.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 531.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.89 million and a P/E ratio of 13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.
About Mpac Group
