MSA Safety Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

NYSE MSA opened at $137.38 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $127.20 and a 52 week high of $172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 292.30 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 44.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 29.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

