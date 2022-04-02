Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 92,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $772.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

