MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.24. The company had a trading volume of 76,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,748. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.10. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $121.22.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,772 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

