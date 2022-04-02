N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BWNG stock traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 31.45 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,749. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The stock has a market cap of £144.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.63. N Brown Group has a 1 year low of GBX 24.53 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.85 ($1.05).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

