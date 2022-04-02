Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NTP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,699. The company has a market cap of $266.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.00. Nam Tai Property has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 14,336.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 179,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

