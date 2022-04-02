Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NBTX stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

