NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.10. 644,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,294. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $67,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 292,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 475.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

