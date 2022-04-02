Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

NSSC stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $767.70 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

