National Asset Management Inc. Has $20.62 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.