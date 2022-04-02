National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,582 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $21.01 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%.

