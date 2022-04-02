National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

