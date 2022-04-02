National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

