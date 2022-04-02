National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,143.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

