National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,071,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $158.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.83.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

