National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,560 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

RGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

In other news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

