National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,776 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $615,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period.

XYLD stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $51.16.

