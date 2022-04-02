National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.18. 33,409,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,844,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

