National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,059 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.