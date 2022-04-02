National Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,471 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

