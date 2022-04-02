National Bank Financial Comments on OceanaGold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OGC. Raymond James upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.94.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -242.50. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.94.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter.

OceanaGold Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.