National Bank Financial Comments on Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.95 EPS.
Stelco has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$26.50.
