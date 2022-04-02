National Bank Financial Cuts Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to C$64.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

