National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACI. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

NYSE:ACI opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

