National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 6,630 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

