National Bank of Canada FI Invests $729,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 790,737 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 169,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,338,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.04. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $177.86 and a 12-month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

