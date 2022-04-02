National Bank of Canada FI Invests $834,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,578,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter.

IYY stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $101.07 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.24.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

