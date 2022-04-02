National Bank of Canada FI Invests $907,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.87. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

