National Bank of Canada FI Invests $936,000 in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.29% of VersaBank. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in VersaBank. in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VersaBank. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $327.10 million and a P/E ratio of 16.11. VersaBank. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. VersaBank.’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

About VersaBank.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

