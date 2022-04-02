National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

NESR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NESR opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

