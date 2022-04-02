National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $72.33. National HealthCare shares last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 31,961 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
