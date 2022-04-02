National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Director David S. Boone Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) Director David S. Boone bought 200 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NWLI opened at $215.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.36. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.62 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $782.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group (Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

