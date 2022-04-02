Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE NM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 140,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.79 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 6,219.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navios Maritime by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

