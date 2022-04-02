nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05. nCino has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.96.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
