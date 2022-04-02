Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3839 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

NDBKY stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

