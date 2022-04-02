Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Up 30.3% in March

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 294,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neenah in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NP stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $701.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is -127.52%.

About Neenah (Get Rating)

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.