Nektan (LON:NKTN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.85. The company has a market cap of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.
Nektan Company Profile (LON:NKTN)
Featured Articles
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.