Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKTR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 3,673,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,471. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after buying an additional 642,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,519,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

