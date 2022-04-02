New BitShares Trading 24.1% Higher This Week (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, New BitShares has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $40.30 million and $6.05 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.45 or 0.07499138 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.14 or 0.99802016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046601 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars.

